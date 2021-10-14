Altaf Bukhari calls for resumption of political process to end alienation among people of J&K

“We have always tried hard to take people of J&K out of the abyss of dejection and voiced their pressing concerns before the central leadership. Though we succeeded in restoring rights of the people on their land and jobs; the restoration of Statehood remains imperative to alleviate the sense of political disempowerment among the people of J&K,” he said.

Bukhari asserted that people of J&K are suffering immensely in absence of an elected government and there exists a huge disconnect between a common man and those at the helm of affairs in the LG-led administration.

“With every passing day, the gap between people and the administration is widening. The pressing issues of people go unheard and most of the time arbitrary laws are being enacted which are in contravention to the public interests. Such a scenario is extremely detrimental to the democratic ethos of our country which needs to be done away with,” he opined.

Apni Party President stressed on the Central leadership to acknowledge the aspirations of the people and take prompt measures to resume a genuine political process in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that only an elected government can instill a sense of confidence among people by making the apparatus of governance accountable before the public.

“The people of J&K have the same rights as the rest of the citizens in the country. Having a popular government is an inalienable right of the people which is enshrined in the constitution. The Central government must initiate the political process in J&K without any further delay so that a democratically elected government replaces the current bureaucratic setup,” Bukhari demanded.