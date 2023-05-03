Altaf Bukhari chairs Apni Party executive body meeting

Srinagar, May 3: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday presided over an executive body meeting held at the party headquarters in Srinagar. According to a press note, thee meeting was convened to deliberate on the currant political scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, and to evaluate the performance of the party leaders and senior workers in the Valley.
The executive body meeting was a crucial gathering for the party leadership to assess the party's progress and to outline the future strategy. “On this occasion, the discussions covered a wide range of issues related to the political scenario in the region, and the participants offered their valuable insights and suggestions to further strengthen the party's position in Jammu and Kashmir.
Furthermore, the party leaders decided that the party would be focusing on enhancing public outreach campaign and membership drive, especially in the far-flung areas across the Valley. The meeting was left unfinished, and it was decided to defer it to hold the next meeting in the coming days,” the press release said.