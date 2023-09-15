Altaf Bukhari concerned over alleged assault on Kashmiri students at DBU

In a statement, Bukhari said that he had been informed by affected students, including girls from Jammu and Kashmir, that they were subjected to police assault during their peaceful protest against the college administration’s decision to transfer their admissions to another nursing college that lacks recognition from the Indian Nursing Council (INC). These students have been protesting this apparently unjust decision for the past few weeks.

“It is strange that the students are being transferred to another college when they have already completed three years of study at DBU, with their fourth year about to commence. What is even more surprising is that the college management allegedly gave these students an ultimatum: either comply with the transfer order or be refunded and sent back home. Such conduct by a college administration is unquestionably unjustified," he remarked.