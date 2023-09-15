Altaf Bukhari concerned over alleged assault on Kashmiri students at DBU

Srinagar, Sep 15: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Friday, expressed grave concern over the reports suggesting that several nursing students at Desh Bhagat University (DBU) in Punjab had been assaulted by the police while these students were protesting against what they believe to be an unfair decision made by the college administration.
In a statement, Bukhari said that he had been informed by affected students, including girls from Jammu and Kashmir, that they were subjected to police assault during their peaceful protest against the college administration’s decision to transfer their admissions to another nursing college that lacks recognition from the Indian Nursing Council (INC). These students have been protesting this apparently unjust decision for the past few weeks.
“It is strange that the students are being transferred to another college when they have already completed three years of study at DBU, with their fourth year about to commence. What is even more surprising is that the college management allegedly gave these students an ultimatum: either comply with the transfer order or be refunded and sent back home. Such conduct by a college administration is unquestionably unjustified," he remarked.
Bukhari urged J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take up this matter with the Punjab government to ensure that students from J&K do not endure any undue hardship while pursuing their education at DBU.
He said, “I request LG Manoj Sinha Ji to look into the matter personally and raise it with the higher authorities in Punjab to ensure the safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir and to prevent them from facing any undue hardship during their academic journey at the college.”
He emphasised the need for the grievances of the protesting students to be heard properly, ensuring that they receive the necessary facilities and justice.