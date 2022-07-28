Altaf Bukhari concerned over devastation caused by rains in Uri

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed his deep concern over the losses to the properties and infrastructure, and deaths of livestock due to devastation caused by recent heavy rainfall in Lagama, Mahoor, Mayan, Dwaran areas of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports suggest that heavy rainfall overflowing in Mayan Nallah has caused mudslides, surges of water, land, and debris in the adjoining areas causing damage to the public infrastructure and houses, and deaths of at least four cattle at Halqa Muqami Peeran, Block Bijhama of Uri. Damages to the infrastructure have been reported in the Lagama, and Mahoor areas as well.