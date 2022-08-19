Altaf Bukhari concerned over 'hasty decision'

In a statement he said that reforms, if needed, should be done only after having consultations with experts and stakeholders. “ I am concerned over Waqf Board’s decision to remove the caretakers (Muttawalis) and impose a ban on donation collection in J&K shrines. The decision is an initiative taken in haste,”Bukhari said.

He added that he was surprised over the Waqf Board’s decision to impose a ban on the traditional system of donation collections at the shrines and put an end to the institution of Sajjada Nashin in these revered places.”