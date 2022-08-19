Altaf Bukhari concerned over 'hasty decision'

Srinagar, Aug 19 : Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed concern over the Waqf Board’s “hasty decision” to ban the traditional donation collecting system and end the institution of Sajjada Nashini in J&K Shrines.
In a statement he said that reforms, if needed, should be done only after having consultations with experts and stakeholders. “ I am concerned over Waqf Board’s decision to remove the caretakers (Muttawalis) and impose a ban on donation collection in J&K shrines. The decision is an initiative taken in haste,”Bukhari said.
He added that he was surprised over the Waqf Board’s decision to impose a ban on the traditional system of donation collections at the shrines and put an end to the institution of Sajjada Nashin in these revered places.”
“Apparently, the board has taken such a big decision without having consultations and deliberations with the stakeholders.” He added.
Apni Party President urged the Waqf Board to hold its decision to pave a way for extensive consultation on it. He said, “No one must have any objection if reforms are needed. But, given the religious and cultural sensitivity of the issue, initiatives must be taken after deliberations and consultations with the concerned stakeholders.”
Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that the institution of Sajjada Nashini and the traditional donation collection system at the shrines is a centuries-old practice, which should not be revoked overnight.