Altaf Bukhari condemns anti-encroachment drive on Bathindi-Sunjwan road

In his statement to the press, Altaf Bukhari reacted sharply while condemning the anti-encroachment drive and use of concertina wire in the surrounding area of demolished structures on Narwal bypass road outside the Wave Mall and Sunjwan-Bathindi road as an attempt to demean the public feelings.

“We were not expecting such a harsh step from the government. The drive was launched on Sunday early morning when people were still in their homes and none of them were served notices. It is illegal to create mental harassment and snatch one's shelter, source of bread and butter,” he said.