Altaf Bukhari condemns anti-encroachment drive on Bathindi-Sunjwan road

Jammu, Mar 29: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday strongly condemned the “selective approach adopted” by the government in the name of anti-encroachment drive in Jammu particularly on Bathindi-Sunjwan road.
In his statement to the press, Altaf Bukhari reacted sharply while condemning the anti-encroachment drive and use of concertina wire in the surrounding area of demolished structures on Narwal bypass road outside the Wave Mall and Sunjwan-Bathindi road as an attempt to demean the public feelings.
“We were not expecting such a harsh step from the government. The drive was launched on Sunday early morning when people were still in their homes and none of them were served notices. It is illegal to create mental harassment and snatch one's shelter, source of bread and butter,” he said.
He said that the people have constructed their houses and commercial places in the last 30 to 40 years back when no one questioned them.
“The demolition of structures all of a sudden after decades without intimating them is an unjustified act which should be condemned in strongest words,” he said.
He said, “Such high-headedness and showcase of power is not a good sign. The Government should have given alternative and rehabilitation plans for the uprooted families and businessmen. Instead, they adopted harsh means to displace the people without planning for their rehabilitation and it unemployed many families within hours on last Sunday's drive.”
“The government should talk about rehabilitation not of destruction or displacement of people. This issue should be resolved through talks with the people and people should not be displaced anymore,” he said.
He condemned the authorities for coming with police force and JCBs as it has created a sense of insecurity and fear among the people who were already alienated from the style of working of the authorities.
“The government must hold talks with the affected families and assure them that they will not be removed from these places. Apni Party stands with the people in distress and will oppose any act of displacement of the people,” he said.
He said that Jammu district has many illegal residential colonies yet only some of the selective colonies were targeted.
“It seems with their actions that the authorities want to create fear among the masses with their targeted approach in some of the colonies of Jammu particularly in Sunjwan and Bathindi,” he said.
Therefore, he sought intervention of the LG Manoj Sinha and demanded that the authorities should adopt a humanitarian approach and resolve the issue amicably without putting the people in unnecessary harassment or displacing them.