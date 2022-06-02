Altaf Bukhari condemns bank manager’s killing in Kulgam
Srinagar June 2: Jammu Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari Thursday condemned the killing of a bank manager in south Kashmir's Kulgam.
The branch manager of Elaqai Dehati Bank Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan was shot dead at Arreh Mohanpora in Kulgam today morning.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “I am shocked to hear about this sad news. Seeing innocent people falling prey to the bullets every now and then is heart-wrenching. The targeted killing spree is becoming a routine here. Everybody must raise their voice against these heinous crimes.”
"The slain bank manager was from Rajasthan and he was on duty in the Valley. What was his fault? Our heads must hang in shame seeing such brutal happenings,” Bukhari said.
He expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family saying one can only imagine the pain that the kith and kin of Vijay Kumar must be feeling right now. "There are no words to express our condolences to them.
We all are grieved about the tragedy.”
Bukhari urged the security agencies to "hunt down the assailants so that they face the justice system". " The perpetrators of this heinous crime should not go unpunished, " he said.