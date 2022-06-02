Altaf Bukhari condemns bank manager’s killing in Kulgam

The branch manager of Elaqai Dehati Bank Vijay Kumar from Rajasthan was shot dead at Arreh Mohanpora in Kulgam today morning.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “I am shocked to hear about this sad news. Seeing innocent people falling prey to the bullets every now and then is heart-wrenching. The targeted killing spree is becoming a routine here. Everybody must raise their voice against these heinous crimes.”