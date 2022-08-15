Altaf Bukhari condemns grenade attack at Qaimoh

Srinagar, Aug 14 : Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has condemned the grenade attack at Qaimoh area of Kulgam district in which a policeman was killed.
According to a press note, Bukhari while condemning the terror attack has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the killed police official Tahir Khan, a resident of Poonch.
He said, "My heart goes out to the family members of Tahir Khan, who was killed in the line of duty. I extend my heartfelt condolences to them. In this hour of grief Apni Party stands in solidarity with the kith and kin of Tahir Khan. May Almighty Allah give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss, and rest the departed soul in eternal peace."