Altaf Bukhari condemns killing of Sarpanch

Srinagar, Apr 15: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Syed Muhammed Altaf Bukhari on Friday condemned the killing of the Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo at Goshbugh Pattan Baramulla.
In a tweet, he said “My heart goes out to the family of Sarpanch who was killed in Goushbugh, Pattan area of Baramulla earlier this evening. This despicable act of killing a public representative is a sheer act of cowardice. Words will never be enough to condemn. Sympathies with the bereaved family”.
Bukhari said that nothing can be achieved when violence is the means stating that,” we strongly condemn violence in all its forms and manifestations.” He said that the recent spate of killings is detrimental to overall peace in the Valley and hoped for an end to senseless bloodshed.
“Such horrendous acts have no place in a civilised society as it only leaves behind a trail of death, destruction and endless sufferings”, he remarked.