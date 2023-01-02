Altaf Bukhari condoles demise

According to a press note, the deceased was the father of Apni Party worker Mehran Malik.

In his condolence message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of Mehran Malik’s father. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Almighty Allah to give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”