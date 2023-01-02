Altaf Bukhari condoles demise

Srinagar, Jan 2: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed his grief over the demise of Wali Mohammad Malik of Peer Bagh in Srinagar.
According to a press note, the deceased was the father of Apni Party worker Mehran Malik.
In his condolence message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of Mehran Malik’s father. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Almighty Allah to give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”
“In this hour of grief, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved family. May Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace,” he added.