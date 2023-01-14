Altaf Bukhari condoles demise

Srinagar, Jan 14: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed his grief and sorry over the demise of Musmati Fatima Begum wife of Haji Ghulam Qadir Bhat, District Patron Shopian J&K Apni Party.
She was the resident of Diaroo, Keegam. She left for her heavenly abode today afternoon at Jammu.
In his condolence message Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, "I am deeply saddened over the demise of Muhtarma Musmati Fatima Begum wife of Haji Ghulam Qadir Bhat, District Patron Shopian J&K Apni Party.
He prayed, " May Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give the bereaved patience to bear the pain of the irreparable loss.