Altaf Bukhari condoles demise

Srinagar, Feb 1: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of Pir Qawamuddin who passed away at his residence in Batwina, Ganderbal.
A statement of Apni Party issued here said that in his condolence message, Bukhari extended his sympathies with the bereaved family members while describing the departed soul as a humble and pious person whose absence would always be felt.
“It has been extremely unfortunate to learn about the death of the brother-in-law of our close party associate Pir Muhammad Yousuf Shah. In this moment of grief, Apni Party stands in deep solidarity with the family members and pray to Almighty Allah to forgive the departed soul and bestow eternal peace on him,” he said.