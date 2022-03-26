Altaf Bukhari condoles demise

In a condolence message, Bukhari termed the demise as a personal loss while describing the departed soul as a pious and compassionate lady whose absence will be felt dearly.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Abdul Raheem Rather on the demise of his cousin sister. My sympathies are with the family members in this hour of loss. I would pray for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this inconsolable loss,” he said.