Srinagar, Aug 26: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of Ghulam Qadir Dar (Zamzam) from the Rambagh Natipora area of the city. The deceased was the aunt of Mohammad Shafi Dar, the party’s ward President at Natipora in Srinagar.