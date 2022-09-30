Altaf Bukhari condoles demise

In his condolence message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am saddened to hear about the death of Hamid Bukhari Sahib's mother. The deceased was also the aunt of Apni Party’s District President Shafaat Kazmi. In this hour of grief, I extend my solidarity with the Shafaat Sahib and other members of the bereaved family.”

He prayed, “May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give enough strength to the bereaved to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”