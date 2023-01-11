Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Ahmadulla Bhat

Srinagar, Jan 11: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari has condoled the demise of Ahmadullah Bhat, brother-in-law of veteran politician and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.
In his condolence message, Bukhari said, “I am sad to hear about the passing away of Ahmadullah Bhat Sahib. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Azad Sahib and other members of the bereaved family. May Almighty Allah give them strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss and rest the departed soul in eternal peace.”