Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Bashir Ahmad Malik

According to a press release, the deceased was the maternal uncle of the Chairman of the Municipal Council of Pulwama, Bilal Ahmad Rather, and the paternal uncle of the district president, Pulwama, for the party’s Women Wing, and Councillor Rukhsana Akhtar. In a statement, Apni Party leadership, including party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, has extended condolences to the bereaved family of Bashir Ahmad Malik for their irreparable loss. The leaders have prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved to endure the pain of their loss, and eternal peace for the departed soul."