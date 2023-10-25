Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Dr Shahnaz Ganai's mother

The deceased was also the mother-in-law of Mir Junaid, President of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party (JKAP), and the paternal aunt of Apni Party's Provincial Secretary, Jammu, Riyaz Aatash .

In his condolence message, Bukhari extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and said, “My deepest sympathy goes to Dr Shahnaz Ji over the passing of her beloved mother, who also happened to be the mother-in-law of Mir Junaid Sahib and the paternal aunt of Riyaz Aatash Sahib. I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved family members, who are mourning this immense loss. May Allah grant them the strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.” "In this hour of grief, I stand in solidarity with the bereaved family," he added.