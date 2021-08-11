Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Er. Abdul Hamid Khwaja

In a statement issued here, Bukhari expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. “The deceased was an extraordinarily noble person whose contribution in the field of public services besides social work, especially in his area, shall be remembered till times to come,” he said.

Bukhari added that the demise of Er. Abdul Hamid has caused a huge loss to his family, friends and his social circles. Apni Party President prayed for endurance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. “May almighty Allah bestow courage to the family of the deceased to cope up with this hard time of grief and gloom,” Bukhari prayed.

Meanwhile, Apni Party leadership especially from district Kupwara have expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.