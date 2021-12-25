Altaf Bukhari condoles demise of Thakur Jaswant Singh

Srinagar, Dec 25:Apni Party President AltafBukhari Saturday expressed condolences over the demise of Thakur Jaswant Singh, uncle of Apni Party Provincial Youth Vice President Thakur Surjeet Singh, who passed away at Jaglanoo in Jammu.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that Bukhari described the deceased as a pious and kind-hearted person who was endowed with a generous and hospitable nature.
“Parting away with loved ones is an irretrievable loss that can never be compensated with anything else in the world. My heartfelt prayers and solidarity go out to the bereaved family members in this time of gloom. I also pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and endurance to the bereaved family members, especially Thakur Surjeet,” he said.
Apni Party leadership also expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family and extended their solidarity with them.
“We also pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family members,” the APni Party leadership said.