Kashmir
Altaf Bukhari condoles Sofi’s demise
Srinagar, Dec 24: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari expressed grief over the demise of Ghulam Qadir Sofi, brother of Apni Party Provincial President Women Wing Kashmir Dilshad Shaheen, who passed away at his residence in Zainakot Umarabad, Srinagar on Friday.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that Bukhari termed his demise as unfortunate and said that the deceased was an epitome of empathy, humbleness, and generosity who always helped those in need.
“At this time of utter grief, I extend my heartfelt sympathies and deep solidarity with the bereaved family, especially Dilshad Shaheen. I pray for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.