Altaf Bukhari demands adequate arrangements in view of Eid-ul-Fitr

Srinagar, Apr 30 : Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, on Saturday, urged the administration to ensure adequate arrangements in view of Eid-ul-Fitr.
He said that the administrations should gear up to ensure an adequate stock of essential commodities and all essential services are provided to the people in view of Eid. He also asked for an intensified market checking across the Valley, to put a check on black marketers and hoarders.
“The concerned departments and officials should be on alert to make sure people get all the necessary services and an adequate supply of essential commodities including food products such as meat, fish, poultry, dairy, fresh bakery products, rice, LPG, and other essentials, in a hassle-free manner.
There should not be any complaints about hoarding, black-marketing, and profiteering in the markets,” Bukhari said in a statement.
He added that shopkeepers and traders found failing to maintain the quality of food items, selling expired products, or not displaying rate lists of essential commodities should be dealt with according to the law. Also, the administration, especially the officials of important departments should be reachable to the people in case they have any complaints to bring to the notice of these officials,he said.
Apni Party leader also urged proper sanitation and availability of public transport to facilitate hassle-free movement of the people to major congregational places for Eid prayer. He said that traffic police authorities must ensure the smooth run of public and private transport in the city and all other major towns across the Valley.