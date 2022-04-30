Altaf Bukhari demands adequate arrangements in view of Eid-ul-Fitr

He said that the administrations should gear up to ensure an adequate stock of essential commodities and all essential services are provided to the people in view of Eid. He also asked for an intensified market checking across the Valley, to put a check on black marketers and hoarders.

“The concerned departments and officials should be on alert to make sure people get all the necessary services and an adequate supply of essential commodities including food products such as meat, fish, poultry, dairy, fresh bakery products, rice, LPG, and other essentials, in a hassle-free manner.