Altaf Bukhari demands deferment of J&K Combined Competitive Preliminary exam

Bukhari, in a statement, said the government had already issued an advisory of harsh weather conditions across the valley "and in regards to that it is imperative to defer the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Exams for the safety of students".

“The students have to come from various corners of the valley whereas many roads remain blocked due to the recent snowfall & incessant rains. These aspiring candidates have expressed fears that in case the exams are not postponed to the next date, future of many brilliant youth will be devastated. Therefore, it is expedient to defer these examinations so that the students have not to face any inconvenience,” he said.

The Apni Party chief further added that due to sudden change in the weather conditions, the cold has increased exponentially for which the examination centers may not have been equipped with necessary heating systems as well.