Altaf Bukhari demands roll back of SRO 103

Srinagar May 6: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the age relaxation for Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive examination aspirants.
Earlier a delegation of aspirants called on the Party President, subsequent to which, Bukhari raised the demand for equality for the aspirants.
Bukhari in a statement said that the youth of J&K is competent and determined for touching great heights, however, the unmindful application of SRO 103 deprives them of equal opportunities even when many states across India allow aspirants of age 42 years to appear for the competitive examinations.
Demanding fair ground for the J&K aspirants, he said that age relaxation should be at par with other states of the country. “If parity in this issue is not achieved, our youth will be robbed of equal opportunities”, he remarked.
Taking to Twitter, he tweeted “Youth of J&K has a progressive outlook, but SRO 103 forecloses equal opportunities for our aspirants. Haryana allows aspirants till the age of 42, UP, Rajasthan and MP till 40 years of age then why not J&K? In all fairness for the future of our Youth, J&K government must ensure age relaxation".