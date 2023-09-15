Altaf Bukhari expresses concern over ‘assault’ on Kashmiri students at DBU

“It is strange that the students are being transferred to another college when they have already completed three years of study at DBU, with their fourth year about to commence. What is even more surprising is that the college management allegedly gave these students an ultimatum: either comply with the transfer order or be refunded and sent back home. Such conduct by a college administration is unquestionably unjustified," he remarked.

Bukhari urged J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take up this matter with the Punjab government to ensure that students from J&K do not endure any undue hardship while pursuing their education at DBU.

He said, “I request LG Manoj Sinha Ji to look into the matter personally and raise it with the higher authorities in Punjab to ensure the safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir and to prevent them from facing any undue hardship during their academic journey at the college.”

He emphasised the need for the grievances of the protesting students to be heard properly, ensuring that they receive the necessary facilities and justice.