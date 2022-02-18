Altaf Bukhari expresses condolences with party leader

Srinagar, Feb 18:Apni Party President AltafBukhari Friday expressed grief over the demise of OwaisIqbal, brother of Apni Party’s General Secretary (ST Wing) Danish Iqbal who died on Thursday in a road accident at Sidhra in Jammu.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that expressing condolences, Bukhari extended his sympathies with the bereaved family members while describing the departed soul as a humble and pious person.
“It is extremely unfortunate that our young party colleague had to face this tragedy. We stand with him in this hour of grief,” Bukhari said.
Apni Party leaders also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.