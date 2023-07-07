Altaf Bukhari expresses grief over Leh accident

Srinagar, July 7: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari expressed profound grief over the demise of Shahnawaz Sofi, a resident of Saloora Ganderbal, and Zahoor Ahmed Wani, hailing from Yangoora Ganderbal in an accident in Leh.
They died after their truck plunged into a gorge near the Buzgu area in Leh district on Friday, a press release said.
Bukhari extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the departed individuals.
He said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two individuals from Ganderbal in the Leh accident. During this time of immense sorrow, I stand in unwavering solidarity with the grieving families. May the Almighty grant them the strength to endure the pain of this irreparable loss and grant eternal peace to the departed souls."