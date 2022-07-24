Altaf Bukhari expresses shock over mishap

Srinagar, July 24 : Apni Party President (AP) Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the tragic accident that occurred in the Ramsoo area of Ramban district on Sunday afternoon after a Scorpio, carrying a marriage party, plunged into a gorge causing the death of four people including two women and injuries to four others.
In a statement, Bukhari expressed his sympathies with the families of the deceased. He said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident.”
He prayed for the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured. AP leader urged the administration to ensure the best treatment for those who were injured in the accident.