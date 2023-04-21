Altaf Bukhari extends Eid greetings

Srinagar, Apr 21: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Alaf Bukhari extended his greetings to the J&K people, especially to the Muslim community, on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I extend greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Muslims, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious day and its celebrations bring peace, harmony, communal brotherhood, and prosperity to our region and its people.”
Apni Party leader appealed to people to pray for the well-being of Jammu and Kashmir and its people.
He said, “I appeal to everyone to pray for the peace, harmony, and prosperity of our region, on this auspicious occasion. Also, I humbly request that we remember to share our happiness with the poor and needy, and extend our help to the underprivileged members of our society while we celebrate this joyous occasion.”