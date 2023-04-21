Altaf Bukhari extends Eid greetings

Apni Party leader appealed to people to pray for the well-being of Jammu and Kashmir and its people.

He said, “I appeal to everyone to pray for the peace, harmony, and prosperity of our region, on this auspicious occasion. Also, I humbly request that we remember to share our happiness with the poor and needy, and extend our help to the underprivileged members of our society while we celebrate this joyous occasion.”