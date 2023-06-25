Altaf Bukhari greets people on annual Urs observance of Shah-e-Hamadan(RA)

In his message, Bukhari said, "On the auspicious occasion of the 658th Urs of Shah-e-Hamadan, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The teachings of Shah-e-Hamadan will forever resonate in our hearts, as his remarkable influence in spreading the Message of Allah in Kashmir, shaping the Valley’s culture, and introducing renowned handicraft skills among the people, remains unparalleled."

Bukhari appealed to people to pray for the sustained peace and prosperity of Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs of Shah-e-Hamadan (RA).