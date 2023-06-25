Altaf Bukhari greets people on annual Urs observance of Shah-e-Hamadan(RA)

Srinagar, june 25 : Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday extended greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Urs of Hazrat Ameer-e-Kabeer, Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA), and appealed to them to pray for sustained peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message, Bukhari said, "On the auspicious occasion of the 658th Urs of Shah-e-Hamadan, I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The teachings of Shah-e-Hamadan will forever resonate in our hearts, as his remarkable influence in spreading the Message of Allah in Kashmir, shaping the Valley’s culture, and introducing renowned handicraft skills among the people, remains unparalleled."
Bukhari appealed to people to pray for the sustained peace and prosperity of Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of the annual Urs of Shah-e-Hamadan (RA).
Apni Party president urged the administration to ensure all the facilities at Khanqah-i-Moula, Ziyarat of Hazrat Amir-e-Kabir Shah-e-Hamadan (RA) in Srinagar, and other religious places where devotees of Shah-e-Hamdan would come to offer special prayers.
He said, "The revered shrine at Khanqah-i-Moula in Srinagar holds a significant place of faith for the Muslims of Kashmir, serving as an epicentre for their spiritual devotion. It is imperative for the administration to ensure the provision of essential services, particularly transportation facilities, enabling people to conveniently reach the shrine and participate in congregational prayers."