Altaf Bukhari greets people on Holi

Srinagar, Mar 18: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Friday greeted the people of J&K on the colourful occasion of Holi.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that the festival of Holi celebrated with great fanfare and gaiety signifies a new beginning and rejuvenation.
He said that festivals were an important component of India's rich cultural heritage which strengthens the bonds of brotherhood, love, and amity.
Bukhari expressed hope that Holi would spread happiness and joy all around and promote harmony and brotherhood.
He also prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the people.