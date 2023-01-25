Altaf Bukhari greets people on Republic Day eve

In his message, Bukhari said, “Our country is going to celebrate Republic day with utmost enthusiasm tomorrow. On this day, in 1950 the Constitution of India came into effect. The constitution guarantees the fundamental rights to the citizens of India, and these fundamental rights include freedom with respect to speech and expression; freedom of Religion to all its citizens; freedom of personal liberty; and freedom to live a life of dignity, and so on. Thus, day is festive for the citizens of the country.”