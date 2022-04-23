Altaf Bukhari greets SMC Corporators into party fold

Srinagar, Apr 23: Several Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Corporators on Saturday joined Apni Party making the party the single largest party in the civic body. On the occasion, Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, and Mayor Junaid Mattu, who is the youth president of the party welcomed the joiners.
Bukhari while welcoming the Corporators into the party fold said that Apni Party aims at prosperity and empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the unification of like-minded people for this purpose is of utmost importance.
He said, “I wholeheartedly welcome the Corporators into the party fold, and I am sure that we collectively will be bring a positive change in the lives of common masses by empowering them in all the aspects of their lives."
He said that Jammu and Kashmir requires peace, prosperity and empowerment, and this is only possible when we join hands for this noble purpose.
Speaking on the occasion, Junaid Azim Mattu welcomed the Corporators and said that jointly we would be able to work diligently for the welfare of the people. He said, "Ideological match mediated by core ideological preferences ensures fair democratic representation. The party becomes more stable, extravert, and conscientious. I wholeheartedly welcome the new entrants into the party fold; my best wishes are with them".
On the occasion, Party’s Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi; Youth State Secretary and SMC Corporator Zadibal Tanvir Hussain Pathan; Mohammad Ashraf Dar Incharge Amira Kadal constituency; Councillor Mehjoor Nagar Muhammad Saleem Bhat; Shaizad Bhat; Imaad Mir and several other members were also present.
Those who joined included Bhat Shaheen District General Secretary INC Corporator Rajbagh; Nazia, State Secretary INC Corporator Humhama; Aijaz Rasool, State Secretary JKPCC Corporator Budshah Nagar; and Sobi Jan, Dist Secretary INC Mahela Morcha Corporator Natipora.