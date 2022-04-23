Altaf Bukhari greets SMC Corporators into party fold

Bukhari while welcoming the Corporators into the party fold said that Apni Party aims at prosperity and empowerment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and the unification of like-minded people for this purpose is of utmost importance.

He said, “I wholeheartedly welcome the Corporators into the party fold, and I am sure that we collectively will be bring a positive change in the lives of common masses by empowering them in all the aspects of their lives."