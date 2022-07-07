Altaf Bukhari greets Younis Malik, supporters into the party fold

Srinagar: The founder member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kashmir, and its former General Secretary Younis Ahmad Malik along with supporters joined the Jammu Kashmir Apni Party on Thursday.

According to a press statement, Younis Malik from Asnoor area of Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district joined Apni Party in an event, which was organised at Apni Party’s headquarters in Srinagar.

The Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari greeted the entrants.