Altaf Bukhari greets Younis Malik, supporters into the party fold

Srinagar: The founder member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Kashmir, and its former General Secretary Younis Ahmad Malik along with supporters joined the Jammu Kashmir Apni Party on Thursday.
According to a press statement, Younis Malik from Asnoor area of Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district joined Apni Party in an event, which was organised at Apni Party’s headquarters in Srinagar.
The Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari greeted the entrants.
The prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, State Secretary Muntazir Mohidin, Party's Chief Coordinator Abdul Majid Paddar, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Senior Leader and DDC Chairman Srinagar Malik Aftab, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh, General Secretary ST Wing Khalid Bhadana, Fayaz Shah, Abdul Hameed Bakshi, and others.
On this occasion, Bukhari, while welcoming the new entrants into the party fold said, “I wholeheartedly welcome you all to the Apni party, and I also welcome you on behalf of all the party leaders and workers.''