Altaf Bukhari grief over death of student in Bangladesh

Srinagar, Sep 7: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday urged the LG administration to ensure the body of south Kashmir’s MBBS student Khusboo Manzoor, who died in Bangladesh yesterday, is brought back home.
In a statement issued here, Bukhari said, “I am saddened to hear about the tragic death of a Kashmiri girl student in Bangladesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”
He also urged the Lieutenant Governor (LG) administration to help the family in bringing the body of the girl from Bangladesh.
He said, “I request the LG administration to ensure the body of the girl is brought home as soon as possible. J&K authorities must take up the issue with the country's External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi to ensure the girl’s family, which is requesting help in bringing the body back, is helped fully.”