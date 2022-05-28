Altaf Bukhari grieved

Srinagar, May 28: Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed his deepest grief over the death of an eight-year-old girl who was charred to death in an overnight fire incident at a houseboat in Dal lake in Srinagar.
In a statement issued here, JKAP president termed the incident unfortunate and said, "This is a heart wrenching incident and no words are enough to condole the parents of the little girl." Bukhari added, "My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May Almighty give them enough strength to bear the pain of this irreparable loss."