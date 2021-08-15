Altaf Bukhari grieved over demise of Padma Bhushan awardee Mian Bashir

SRINAGAR, Aug 15: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of Mian Bashir Ahmed, a widely respected Gujjar Leader and a great spiritual personality.
In his condolence message issued here, Bukhari described Mian Saheb as an epitome of humility, perseverance and compassion. “His demise has left a huge void in Kashmir’s Sufi society. His brief stint in power was purely to serve the people of especially the downtrodden sections of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bukhari recalled.
He said that Mian Saheb’s philanthropic contributions besides his spiritual teachings shall be remembered till times to come. “The deceased was a noble soul who has left behind his legacy of religious teachings, human values and cherished virtues of peace and harmony among the people,” Bukhari observed.
He said that Mian Saheb was not only an eminent religious scholar but a great socio-political leader who was revered by one and all especially in the Gujjar-Bakarwal community and it was for rendering extraordinary services to the community besides helping the downtrodden sections of the society that he was honoured with Padma Bhushan award by the government of India.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to his family to bear this severe loss. “On behalf of my family and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stand with it especially Mian Altaf Saheb and his family at this time of grief and sorrow,” he said, while praying for everlasting peace and harmony to the departed soul.