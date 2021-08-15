Altaf Bukhari grieved over demise of Padma Bhushan awardee Mian Bashir

He said that Mian Saheb was not only an eminent religious scholar but a great socio-political leader who was revered by one and all especially in the Gujjar-Bakarwal community and it was for rendering extraordinary services to the community besides helping the downtrodden sections of the society that he was honoured with Padma Bhushan award by the government of India.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Bukhari prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and patience to his family to bear this severe loss. “On behalf of my family and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and stand with it especially Mian Altaf Saheb and his family at this time of grief and sorrow,” he said, while praying for everlasting peace and harmony to the departed soul.