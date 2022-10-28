Altaf Bukhari grieved over devastating fire incident in Kishtwar

Srinagar, Oct 28 : Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday expressed profound grief over the devastating fire incident that razed 23 houses to ashes and rendered 25 families homeless at Chug Gandhari village of Kishtwar last night.
In his statement, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “I am grieved to know that a massive fire incident has destroyed 23 residential houses and rendered 25 families homeless in Kishtwar in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. I extend my sympathies to all the families who have lost everything in this massive fire incident. In this hour of grief, Apni Party stands in solidarity with them.”
Apni Party leader urged the LG administration to ensure swift rehabilitation of the fire victims.
He said, “The sufferers should be provided all the required help immediately and the authorities should rehabilitate the victim families as soon as possible. I request the LG Admin to ensure a swift rehabilitation of the affected families. They must be given full compensation so that they can rebuild their houses.”