Altaf Bukhari grieved over loss of lives in Chandanwari-Pahalgam accident

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of several human lives in a road accident on Chandanwari- Pahalgam road on Tuesday.

In a statement, he said, “I am saddened and shocked to hear about the unfortunate accident in which several jawans of ITBP have died and more than 30 injured. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased cops. May Allah give them enough strength to bear the pain of irreparable loss.”

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel. He said, “I wish all the injured speedy recovery.”

Bukhari has urged the administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured cops