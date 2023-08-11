Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party holds convention in Soibug Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 11: Apni Party on Friday held a convention in Soibug area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
A party spokesman said that Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari addressed a large gathering on the occasion, in which he articulated the agenda and policies of his party.
“This marked the first public outreach campaign initiated by a mainstream political party in nearly four decades,” said the spokesman.
Bukhari expressed the Apni Party’s unwavering commitment to fostering lasting peace, sustained prosperity, and equivalent development in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.
He promised that the Apni Party would ensure the economic and political empowerment of the people.