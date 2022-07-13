Altaf Bukhari pays glowing tributes to martyrs of 1931

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of 1931 on their 91st anniversary, today.

In a statement Bukhari said, “This day reminds us of the sacrifices of our ancestors who laid their lives while fighting the autocracy. Those who were gunned down by the Dogra soldiers wanted democracy here. They fought the rulers because they did not want to live like slaves on their own land. We can never forget the sacrifices of these martyrs. This day is the most significant day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.”