Altaf Bukhari pays obeisance at Charar-i-Sharief shrine

Srinagar, Aug 23: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today paid obeisance at the revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani—Sheikh-Ul-Alam (RA), in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
According to a press release, he was accompanied by other party leaders including Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Usman Majid, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Party Spokesperson and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Party’s Constituency Incharge for Charar-i-Sharief Mushtaq Zuhami, Zahid Hussain Jan, and others.
Bukhari prayed for lasting peace and unwavering harmony in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the people to contribute their efforts for peace, harmony, and brotherhood across the region.
While engaging with local residents and devoted pilgrims at the shrine, Bukhari said, "This revered shrine is the epicentre of spirituality and harmony, as Hazrat Sheikh Noor-ud-din Noorani (RA) has taught us how to live a peaceful, harmonious, and God-fearing life. The saint whom we call Alamdar-e-Kashmir dedicated his life to guiding people on the journey of piety and spiritual enlightenment. As people belonging to the Valley, which is known as a 'Peer Veer'—a sanctuary of Sufis and saints—we must strive for the preservation of peace and tranquillity on this sacred land.”