Altaf Bukhari pays obeisance at Charar-i-Sharief shrine

According to a press release, he was accompanied by other party leaders including Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Usman Majid, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Party Spokesperson and District President Budgam Muntazir Mohiuddin, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Party’s Constituency Incharge for Charar-i-Sharief Mushtaq Zuhami, Zahid Hussain Jan, and others.

Bukhari prayed for lasting peace and unwavering harmony in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the people to contribute their efforts for peace, harmony, and brotherhood across the region.