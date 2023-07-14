Altaf Bukhari pays obeisance at shrine in Kreeri

He said, " The saints like Hazrat Syed Mohammad Murad Bukhari have preached the message of peace and brotherhood in the valley; thus, everyone of us must follow this divine message and work together to ensure peace and harmony among people of different faiths and beliefs in the region.”

Appealing to people to pay for the peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party President said, "At these revered places, besides praying for ourselves, we all ought to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir because only sustained peace can secure and protect the future of the people, especially the youth."