Altaf Bukhari pays obeisance at shrine in Kreeri

Srinagar, July 14: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Saturday, paid obeisance to the revered shrine of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Murad Bukhari in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
According to a press note, he was accompanied by Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee Chairman Mohammad Dilawar Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Chief Spokesperson Javid Hassan Baigh and others.
On this occasion, he prayed for sustained peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. While talking to the people at the shrine, Bukhari requested that they pray for the peace of J&K and the well-being of the people.
He said, " The saints like Hazrat Syed Mohammad Murad Bukhari have preached the message of peace and brotherhood in the valley; thus, everyone of us must follow this divine message and work together to ensure peace and harmony among people of different faiths and beliefs in the region.”
Appealing to people to pay for the peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party President said, "At these revered places, besides praying for ourselves, we all ought to pray for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir because only sustained peace can secure and protect the future of the people, especially the youth."