Altaf Bukhari pays tribute to Haji Buland Khan

Srinagar, June 6: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari paid glowing tributes to veteran Gujjar leader and former legislator Haji Buland Khan on his 16th death anniversary.
The leader was the father of the Apni Party’s Vice President, Aijaz Ahmad Khan; and party’s senior leader and former legislator Mumtaz Khan.
In his statement, Bukhari, said, "Haji Buland Khan was one of the most popular and towering leaders that Jammu and Kashmir have had so far. He spent his entire life working for the downtrodden and marginalised sections of society. He was a messiah for the neglected class of our society, and his unparalleled contribution would be remembered for all the times to come."
He further said, "Although Haji Buland Khan succeeded in ensuring equal opportunities and rights for the neglected classes of society, to a large extent, his mission is yet to be completed, and now it is our collective responsibility to carry forward his uncompleted mission." Apni Party is fully committed to carrying forward the unfinished mission of the esteemed leader, he added.