Altaf Bukhari pays tribute to Haji Buland Khan

The leader was the father of the Apni Party’s Vice President, Aijaz Ahmad Khan; and party’s senior leader and former legislator Mumtaz Khan.

In his statement, Bukhari, said, "Haji Buland Khan was one of the most popular and towering leaders that Jammu and Kashmir have had so far. He spent his entire life working for the downtrodden and marginalised sections of society. He was a messiah for the neglected class of our society, and his unparalleled contribution would be remembered for all the times to come."