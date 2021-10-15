Altaf Bukhari prays for peace on Dussehra

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that in his greetings to the people, Bukhari said that the festival is marked as victory of the good over evil while reminding us of the importance of values and goodness.

He prayed for the peace, prosperity and brotherhood in the society with the celebration of this festival. In a separate statement issued here, Bukhari approved the appointment of Shoaib Muhammad Dar as Convener for Youth Wing Province Body, Kashmir.

The statement said that as per the communication and recommendation received from Provincial President Youth Wing, Kashmir and after consultation with the party’s parent wing, Apni Party Youth Wing President Junaid Azim Mattu announced the appointment of Dar as Convener for Youth Wing Province Body, Kashmir.