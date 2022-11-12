Altaf Bukhari says those promising restoration of Article 370 in J&K are deceiving people

He said politicians have been responsible for getting people killed by selling them dreams.

"We formed this party to tell people the truth. We only promise what we can achieve and for that, we are ready to fight. Graveyards have been filled with 2 lakh of our youth who were promised what was not achievable.

"We will engage the best lawyers of the country and pay them crores of rupees to fight legally for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in the Supreme Court because we have a strong case," he said.