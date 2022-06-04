Altaf Bukhari seeks end to senseless killings in Kashmir

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday demanded an end to the senseless targeted killing of innocent people in Kashmir which had spread fear among them.
In a statement to the press, Altaf Bukhari said that the government should ensure safety and security of the people working in various government departments and avoid posting of the minority people in the far-flung areas.
“The protection of the life of the minorities is the responsibility of the government in these circumstances, the confidence of the people can be restored by providing them adequate security at their work place and accommodations,” he said.
He also appealed to the general public that they should come forward and support the government for the restoration of confidence among the minorities.He made this statement during a joining programme in which two prominent advocates i.e., advocate Dimple Kumar Mottan from R S Pura and advocate Manmeet Singh from Jammu joined the Apni Party.
He welcomed them into the party and hoped that his joining would strengthen the party. Bukhari said, “It is the policy and agenda of the party which has attracted the people from all the areas of Jammu and Kashmir.”
Meanwhile, different deputations from across Jammu called on Altaf Bukhari and appraised him about various public issues.
On this occasion, Apni Party provincial president Jammu Manjit Singh, provincial president Legal Cell, Vikram Rathore and others were present.