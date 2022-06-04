Altaf Bukhari seeks end to senseless killings in Kashmir

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday demanded an end to the senseless targeted killing of innocent people in Kashmir which had spread fear among them.

In a statement to the press, Altaf Bukhari said that the government should ensure safety and security of the people working in various government departments and avoid posting of the minority people in the far-flung areas.

“The protection of the life of the minorities is the responsibility of the government in these circumstances, the confidence of the people can be restored by providing them adequate security at their work place and accommodations,” he said.