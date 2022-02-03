Altaf Bukhari to bear all expenses of Srinagar acid attack victim 'on humanitarian grounds'

Srinagar, Feb 3: Jammu Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari Thursday said that his party will bear the entire expenses for the treatment of a Srinagar girl injured in an acid attack two days ago, "on humanitarian grounds".
The girl was injured in the attack on Tuesday evening. Police on Wednesday arrested three men including the main accused in the case.
Condemning the attack on the girl, Bukhari, in a statement said that he and his party will incur the entire expenditure on the treatment of the victim.
Bukhari also visited SMHS Hospital Srinagar to inquire the status of the victim.
He said that whether on the medical front or legal front, he will foot the bill from his own pocket.
“Keep politics aside, it is the human issue that should be looked through the prism of humanity,” he said adding that if the family wants to shift the victim outside Kashmir, he will bear all the expenses.
Expressing solidarity with the victim, Bukhari said it was very unfortunate that the "hapless girl became a victim of a heinous crime against humanity especially women". The Apni Party chief urged the government to "take every step to ensure that exemplary punishment is awarded to the accused involved in such a dastardly act".
"Such offenders do not deserve leniency,” he said and hailed the role of police for their speedy action, " he said.