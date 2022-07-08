Altaf Bukhari to contest upcoming assembly polls from Chanapora, Uri constituencies

Srinagar, July 08: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari will contest upcoming assembly polls from two constituencies, sources said.
Sources revealed to Greater Kashmir that the former finance minister will fight the polls from Chanapora and Uri constituencies.
Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha last week said elections in the union territory will "surely" take place after the completion of the ongoing electoral revision and that the restoration of statehood would follow at an "appropriate time".
The LG said the process of delimitation in the union territory has been completed and the electoral roll revision started.
"After this, there will surely be elections," he stressed.