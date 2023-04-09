Altaf Bukhari urges ECI to announce assembly elections in J&K

Samba, Apr 9: Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to announce assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir without further delay.
Addressing a public meeting and Iftar party near Sarore Toll Plaza in Samba District, he said the scheduled visit of Election Commission to Jammu and Kashmir next week has given hopes to the people in the erstwhile state as they were fed-up with the bureaucratic regime.
“Under this bureaucratic regime, the people have suffered for more than four years and the administration has failed to do any developmental work on the ground and the Chief Secretary should take a review of the developmental situation. I had come here one and half years back, but the condition of this road in Sarore which is hardly 200 meters away from Jammu-Pathankot National Highway has not changed,” he said and expressed concern over the delaying approach of the authorities towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the development activities have stopped because the bureaucrats are not answerable to the people. “In this holy month of Ramadan, and Navratri the authorities have not been able to ensure 24X7 electricity to the people which shows their inability to work without an elected government,”he said. He demanded 24X7 electricity for Jammuites in the summer season.
In this circumstance, he said that the Assembly Election should be ensured as early as possible for equitable development of all the regions without discrimination. The BJP which was voted to power in 2014 has also discriminated against the people. The BJP is responsible for the present day situation like other traditional political parties. If these political parties are again given a chance, they will work for themselves, not for the people who suffered, Bukhari observed.