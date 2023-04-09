Altaf Bukhari urges ECI to announce assembly elections in J&K

Addressing a public meeting and Iftar party near Sarore Toll Plaza in Samba District, he said the scheduled visit of Election Commission to Jammu and Kashmir next week has given hopes to the people in the erstwhile state as they were fed-up with the bureaucratic regime.

“Under this bureaucratic regime, the people have suffered for more than four years and the administration has failed to do any developmental work on the ground and the Chief Secretary should take a review of the developmental situation. I had come here one and half years back, but the condition of this road in Sarore which is hardly 200 meters away from Jammu-Pathankot National Highway has not changed,” he said and expressed concern over the delaying approach of the authorities towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir.